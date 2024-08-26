Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.91

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.91 and last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 8406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 28,982 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.