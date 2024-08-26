Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.91

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.91 and last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 8406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
