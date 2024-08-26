Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Shares Up 1.9%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 26.96% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

