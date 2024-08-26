Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.45

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.45 and last traded at $59.19, with a volume of 29145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JEF. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 343.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 80,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,253 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

