Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

JFBC opened at $19.25 on Friday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

