Jeremy Lane Trahan Sells 1,813 Shares of Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Stock

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeremy Lane Trahan sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.22, for a total value of C$13,089.86.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %

CVE:VMD traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.95. The company had a trading volume of 91,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,608. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.95.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

