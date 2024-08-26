Jet Protocol Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $14.04 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,039.04 or 1.00031658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007963 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00107037 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

