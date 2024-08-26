Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Plans — Dividend of $0.50

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Jiayin Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $204.33 million during the quarter.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

