John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.95

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 54908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 223,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

