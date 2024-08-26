John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.95

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 54908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
