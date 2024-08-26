Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.19. 207,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,673. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $261.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

