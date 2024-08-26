JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.64

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.63, with a volume of 4552313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 116,230 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 55,325 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

