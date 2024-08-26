Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 24.57.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties from various properties located in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

