Kellanova (NYSE:K) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.75

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.75 and last traded at $80.72, with a volume of 1280823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.67.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $4,503,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,375,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,124,105.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $54,071,778 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Kellanova by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kellanova by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,909,000 after acquiring an additional 277,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

