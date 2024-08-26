Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,130,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $238,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. 2,200,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,949,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.