Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.54. The company had a trading volume of 386,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,071. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.