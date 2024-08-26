KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0122

KickToken (KICK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $0.60 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,267.24 or 0.99797761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007791 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01295642 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.