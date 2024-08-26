Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.33. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 15,041 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

