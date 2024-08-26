Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.82

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $5.00. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 1,731,941 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,924,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 34.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,195 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 276,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 136,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

