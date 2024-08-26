Kujira (KUJI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.97 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $41.97 million and approximately $279,631.47 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.40056742 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $200,320.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

