Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.43

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.43 and last traded at $123.07, with a volume of 17790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average is $116.10.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $6,190,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

