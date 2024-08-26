Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.15. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 831 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Lavoro Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $565.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

