Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stake Lifted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.56.

Lear Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:LEA traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $147.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average is $127.37.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

