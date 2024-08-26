Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22,696.67

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000901 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a market capitalization of $85.63 million and $22,696.67 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000095 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00243634 BTC.

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 150,539,481 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 150,569,276.89005578. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.59064288 USD and is down -5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $26,979.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

