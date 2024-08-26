LifeStance Health Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,293 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 655% compared to the average volume of 436 call options.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 85,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $470,564.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,650,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,717,657.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 85,093 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $470,564.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,650,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,717,657.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 439,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.48. 1,122,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.20. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFST. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

