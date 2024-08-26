LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,920 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.08% of LiveRamp worth $43,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,037,000 after acquiring an additional 115,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,251,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,798,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after buying an additional 1,043,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 182.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 549,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 910,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.06 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

