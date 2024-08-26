Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.1% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,536,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $558.10. 794,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,125. The company has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $564.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.14 and a 200 day moving average of $470.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

