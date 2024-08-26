Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $250.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.99 and its 200-day moving average is $232.54. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

