LRI Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $71.24 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

