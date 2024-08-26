LRI Investments LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1,477.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $132.93 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.99.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

