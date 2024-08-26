LRI Investments LLC Buys 981 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,879,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,495,000 after acquiring an additional 217,799 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.72.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

