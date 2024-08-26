LRI Investments LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $276.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.67 and a fifty-two week high of $277.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.