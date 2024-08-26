Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Up 5.7%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. 2,878,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 4,296,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Lufax alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lufax

Lufax Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $822.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lufax during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.