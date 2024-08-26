Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Trading 1.9% Higher

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $274.40 and last traded at $273.62. 726,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,073,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

