Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Macy’s Stock Up 5.2 %

Macy’s stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 532.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

