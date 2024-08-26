MagnetGold (MTG) Price Reaches $0.0328 on Top Exchanges

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $263.56 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

