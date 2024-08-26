Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.71

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 538876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 1.8 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $787.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.77.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
