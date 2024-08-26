McAdam LLC Buys 115 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 72,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth $201,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 103,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 19.8% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research lifted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX Trading Up 0.4 %

RTX stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

