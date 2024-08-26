McAdam LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

McAdam LLC cut its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $161,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.