McAdam LLC Has $571,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

McAdam LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,659,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,274 shares of company stock worth $4,764,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.74 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $204.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

