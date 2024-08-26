McAdam LLC Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $269.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $270.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

