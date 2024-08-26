MetFi Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. One MetFi token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges. MetFi has a market cap of $59.77 million and approximately $526,356.24 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetFi has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetFi Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.53530103 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $458,338.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

