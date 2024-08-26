Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Shaker Investments LLC OH’s 2nd Largest Position

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 4.0% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,719,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,368,430. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.