Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $102.85, but opened at $100.67. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology shares last traded at $101.08, with a volume of 3,018,992 shares changing hands.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

