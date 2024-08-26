Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Director Acquires $20,930.00 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) Director David W. Gryska acquired 3,500 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,758.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 811,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,160. The company has a market capitalization of $439.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,160,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 161,659 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth approximately $7,830,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 382,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

