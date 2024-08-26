Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.08 and last traded at $43.08. Approximately 82,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 622,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,495,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,744,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 913,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 168,446 shares during the period.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

