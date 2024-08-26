Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 46,878 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,879. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

