Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.16. 2,004,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,543. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.