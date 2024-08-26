Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $14.80 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,851,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,753. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $109.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.32.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

