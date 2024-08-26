Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $17.24 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 3.9 %

URI stock traded up $27.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $745.03. The company had a trading volume of 283,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,807. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $687.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.