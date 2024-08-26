Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,140,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $78.55. 2,123,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,605. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

