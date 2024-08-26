Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,300 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG stock traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,446. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. Ferguson’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

